Financial Contrast: Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) versus Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Eventbrite (NYSE:EB) and Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Eventbrite and Magnite, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eventbrite 0 3 2 0 2.40 Magnite 0 2 4 0 2.67

Eventbrite presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, suggesting a potential downside of 38.43%. Magnite has a consensus price target of $39.67, suggesting a potential upside of 1.45%. Given Magnite’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Magnite is more favorable than Eventbrite.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Eventbrite and Magnite’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eventbrite $326.80 million 6.38 -$68.76 million ($0.84) -27.07 Magnite $156.41 million 28.89 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -105.68

Magnite has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Eventbrite. Magnite is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eventbrite, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eventbrite and Magnite’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eventbrite -134.78% -63.75% -27.38% Magnite -30.72% -9.19% -3.64%

Risk & Volatility

Eventbrite has a beta of 3.12, meaning that its share price is 212% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Magnite has a beta of 2.45, meaning that its share price is 145% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

67.2% of Eventbrite shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.3% of Magnite shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Eventbrite shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Magnite shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Magnite beats Eventbrite on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eventbrite Company Profile

Eventbrite, Inc. operates a ticketing and experience technology platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform integrates components needed to plan, promote, and produce live events that allow creators to reduce friction and costs, increase reach, and drive ticket sales. The company was formerly known as Mollyguard Corporation and changed its name to Eventbrite, Inc. in 2009. Eventbrite, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Magnite Company Profile

Magnite, Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. Its omnichannel advertising platform enables publishers to monetize various auction types and formats, including CTV, desktop display, video, audio, and mobile, as well as allows agencies and brands to access brand-safe ad inventory and execute advertising transactions. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

