Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,801 Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $121,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Arden Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at about $221,000. 85.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAFM. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Sanderson Farms from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms from $120.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Sanderson Farms presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.11.

In other news, Director Phil K. Livingston sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.68, for a total transaction of $109,676.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,788 shares in the company, valued at $1,533,583.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ SAFM opened at $161.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.28. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.13 and a 52-week high of $163.38. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 127.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.15. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

