Financial Counselors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,130 Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Financial Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,130 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 1,226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 364.6% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 762 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Tim A. Makowski sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.58, for a total value of $487,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $983,020.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Berkshire Partners Holdings Ll sold 41,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,084,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,772,127 shares of company stock worth $134,430,895 in the last 90 days. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $88.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.40.

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock opened at $102.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $113.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.81, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.67.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.15. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 19.10%. The business had revenue of $486.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.35%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is -11.21%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products, and drainage solutions for use in the underground construction and infrastructure marketplace in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

