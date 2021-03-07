Financial Counselors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 776 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Ocean LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 238.1% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 71 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Illumina in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $398.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.54, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $438.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $359.40. Illumina, Inc. has a one year low of $196.78 and a one year high of $555.77.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The life sciences company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.11. Illumina had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 15.93%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.39 EPS for the current year.

In other Illumina news, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 271 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.65, for a total transaction of $102,885.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $998,479.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $382.48, for a total transaction of $1,529,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,203,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,725 shares of company stock worth $8,630,188. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ILMN shares. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Argus dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $380.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $363.35.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Read More: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.