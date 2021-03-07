Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 210 Shares of Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its position in Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Blueprint Medicines were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 612.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 146.8% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 580 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth about $226,000.

Several research firms recently commented on BPMC. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $118.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.73.

Shares of Blueprint Medicines stock opened at $95.93 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.81. Blueprint Medicines Co. has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $125.61. The company has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 0.92.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines Co. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Mark Alan Goldberg sold 5,455 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $681,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,127,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 758 shares of Blueprint Medicines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.15, for a total transaction of $85,009.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,478.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,052,183 over the last quarter. 3.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in genomically defined cancers, rare diseases, and cancer immunotherapy. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

