Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 15.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,798 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SRE. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Mirova bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the third quarter worth about $30,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 46.5% during the third quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SRE shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Shares of SRE opened at $119.17 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $88.00 and a one year high of $142.65. The company has a market cap of $36.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.99.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.85% and a return on equity of 11.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 61.65%.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It provides electric services to a population of approximately 3.7 million and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million of that population covering an area of 4,100 square miles.

