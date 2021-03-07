Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 511 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its position in CMS Energy by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 42,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 3,837 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in CMS Energy by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after acquiring an additional 7,116 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,796 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,584,000 after buying an additional 5,061 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,671,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,474 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 6,361 shares during the period. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMS. Barclays upped their price objective on CMS Energy from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Cfra lowered CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. TheStreet lowered CMS Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on CMS Energy from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.45.

Shares of NYSE:CMS opened at $55.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.37. CMS Energy Co. has a one year low of $46.03 and a one year high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.83.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.88%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through four segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Enterprises, and EnerBank. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

