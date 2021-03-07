Firestone Diamonds (LON:FDI) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.34

Firestone Diamonds PLC (LON:FDI) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0.34 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.48 ($0.01). Firestone Diamonds shares last traded at GBX 0.48 ($0.01), with a volume of 1,200 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.68, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.47 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06.

Firestone Diamonds Company Profile (LON:FDI)

Firestone Diamonds plc mines, explores for, and develops diamond properties in Lesotho and Botswana. Its flagship asset is the Liqhobong diamond mine located in Lesotho Highlands. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Firestone Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firestone Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.