First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FIRST MIDWEST BANCORP, INC. is a multi-bank holding company engaged in commercial banking, trust, investment management, insurance, mortgage origination and servicing activities. “

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FMBI. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of First Midwest Bancorp from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of First Midwest Bancorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of First Midwest Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.08.

FMBI stock opened at $21.50 on Thursday. First Midwest Bancorp has a one year low of $10.31 and a one year high of $21.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 1.27.

First Midwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. First Midwest Bancorp had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. On average, research analysts predict that First Midwest Bancorp will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. First Midwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 28.28%.

In related news, EVP Kevin P. Geoghegan purchased 1,631 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.33 per share, for a total transaction of $25,003.23. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 9,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $147,213.99. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMBI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in First Midwest Bancorp by 238.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in First Midwest Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Midwest Bancorp by 297.4% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Midwest Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Midwest Bancorp

First Midwest Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Midwest Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, NOW, money market, and savings accounts, as well as various types of short-term and long-term certificates of deposit. Its loan products include working capital loans; accounts receivable financing; inventory and equipment financing; sector-based lending, including healthcare, asset-based lending, structured finance, and syndications; agricultural loans; and mortgages, home equity lines and loans, personal loans, specialty loans, and consumer secured and unsecured loans, as well as funding for the construction, purchase, refinance, or improvement of commercial real estate properties.

