First Trust Advisors LP Has $117,000 Stake in ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,375 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in ICL Group were worth $117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICL. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in ICL Group by 930.0% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 10,230 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in shares of ICL Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $189,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 82.6% in the 3rd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 135,838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 61,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of ICL Group by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 194,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 28,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ICL opened at $5.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.48. ICL Group Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.68 and a 12 month high of $6.08.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter. ICL Group had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 5.99%. Research analysts predict that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.0265 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a boost from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. ICL Group’s payout ratio is 21.62%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ICL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on ICL Group from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Stephens cut shares of ICL Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.50 in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

