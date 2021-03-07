First Trust Advisors LP Increases Stake in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 31.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,789 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,288 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in UBS Group by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 139,538,568 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,555,854,000 after buying an additional 2,506,395 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in UBS Group by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 41,787,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623,336 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in UBS Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,809,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $154,812,000 after purchasing an additional 645,362 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 4,785,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,297,000 after purchasing an additional 439,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in UBS Group by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,875,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,515,000 after purchasing an additional 276,899 shares in the last quarter. 30.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UBS Group alerts:

Shares of UBS stock opened at $15.63 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $16.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.21 and its 200 day moving average is $13.56. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.18. UBS Group had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 9.82%. As a group, research analysts predict that UBS Group AG will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.53%.

UBS has been the subject of several research reports. Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional and corporate client worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS).

Receive News & Ratings for UBS Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UBS Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.