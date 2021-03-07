First Trust Advisors LP Purchases New Position in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Coty by 16.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 23,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Coty by 16.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Coty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Coty by 0.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 691,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 6,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Coty by 72.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 7,393 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty stock opened at $7.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 2.25. Coty Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. Coty’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on COTY. Evercore ISI upgraded Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Coty from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Coty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price target on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.56.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $27,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 371,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,592,944.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 111,000 shares of company stock worth $756,790 in the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

