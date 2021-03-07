First Trust Advisors LP Takes Position in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH)

First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Mid Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMBH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,601 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $678,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Mid Bancshares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after buying an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 5,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $181,332.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 212,146 shares in the company, valued at $7,492,996.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total value of $49,055.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 210,748 shares in the company, valued at $7,395,147.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389 in the last three months. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FMBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens raised First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Mid Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

NASDAQ:FMBH opened at $40.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. First Mid Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.60 and a 52-week high of $40.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $669.44 million, a PE ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 0.90.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. First Mid Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 21.63%. The business had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.52 million. Equities analysts forecast that First Mid Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. First Mid Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

