First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) Short Interest Down 29.3% in February

First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund (NASDAQ:QQXT) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a decline of 29.3% from the January 28th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 25,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,999,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC bought a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund in the fourth quarter worth $227,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:QQXT opened at $78.00 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.73. First Trust NASDAQ-100 Ex-Technology Sector Index Fund has a 52-week low of $41.89 and a 52-week high of $83.38.

