Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Short Interest Update

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,190,000 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the January 28th total of 2,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIVN. Northland Securities upped their price target on Five9 from $163.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BTIG Research upped their price target on Five9 from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Five9 from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Five9 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Five9 from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.06.

Shares of FIVN traded down $5.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.10. 1,514,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 841,983. The company has a current ratio of 9.32, a quick ratio of 9.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. Five9 has a 1-year low of $52.51 and a 1-year high of $201.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -303.96 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.30 and a 200-day moving average of $153.36.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. Five9 had a positive return on equity of 0.40% and a negative net margin of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $127.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Five9 will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rowan M. Trollope sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.58, for a total transaction of $1,011,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 229,861 shares in the company, valued at $38,749,967.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.57, for a total value of $2,107,125.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,805 shares in the company, valued at $19,184,108.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock worth $7,516,855. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Growth Fund Iii LP acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the fourth quarter valued at $7,674,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Five9 in the third quarter valued at about $1,788,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Five9 by 55.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Five9 by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,050,848 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,267,000 after buying an additional 64,227 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Five9 by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five9

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions; and acts as a hub for digital engagement channels between the clients and their customers, which enables them to manage the end-to-end customer experience in a single unified architecture.

