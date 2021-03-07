FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 2,670,000 shares, a decrease of 17.8% from the January 28th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ FLIR opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $54.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a PE ratio of 51.97 and a beta of 1.52. FLIR Systems has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $56.32.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $524.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $492.46 million. FLIR Systems had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. FLIR Systems’s payout ratio is presently 30.49%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FLIR Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FLIR. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $216,402,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $70,636,000. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 232.3% during the 4th quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 2,100,295 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $92,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468,293 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 527.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,324,527 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $58,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FLIR Systems by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,466,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $88,424,000 after acquiring an additional 699,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

