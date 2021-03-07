FLUX Market Capitalization Tops $190,679.61 (FLUX)

FLUX (CURRENCY:FLUX) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 7th. One FLUX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.56 or 0.00001119 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, FLUX has traded down 13.4% against the dollar. FLUX has a total market cap of $190,679.61 and approximately $897.00 worth of FLUX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.50 or 0.00465276 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $33.78 or 0.00067604 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00076539 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00081150 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.94 or 0.00051912 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $227.94 or 0.00456165 BTC.

FLUX Profile

FLUX’s total supply is 341,093 tokens. FLUX’s official website is datamine.network. The official message board for FLUX is medium.com/@dataminenetwork.

FLUX Token Trading

