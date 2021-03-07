Fox Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NASDAQ:FOX)

Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 9th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th.

FOX has raised its dividend payment by 27.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. FOX has a payout ratio of 18.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get FOX alerts:

Shares of FOX stock opened at $39.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.34. FOX has a twelve month low of $19.13 and a twelve month high of $39.14. The company has a quick ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.65.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.19. FOX had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 13.00%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

Recommended Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.