Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.83.

BEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Franklin Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised Franklin Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Franklin Resources from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th.

Get Franklin Resources alerts:

Shares of NYSE BEN traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,325,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,521,354. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $26.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.32. Franklin Resources has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $28.59.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 14.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.91%.

In related news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 1,826 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.97, for a total value of $43,769.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alok Sethi sold 39,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $1,080,620.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 51,716 shares of company stock worth $1,400,789. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BEN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Franklin Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Franklin Resources by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.74% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.