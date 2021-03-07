Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$9.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.13% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on FRU. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday.

FRU opened at C$7.75 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$2.30 and a one year high of C$8.10. The company has a market cap of C$920.28 million and a P/E ratio of -110.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.39, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 5.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$6.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.90.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.8 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 44,000 wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

