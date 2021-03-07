Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Update

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 22,350,000 shares, an increase of 29.6% from the January 28th total of 17,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

In related news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 2,020,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.93, for a total transaction of $70,558,600.00. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total transaction of $175,500.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 67,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,381,078.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,073,240 shares of company stock worth $72,221,822. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $249,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $7,832,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,222,698 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $135,895,000 after acquiring an additional 758,943 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $1,381,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. 72.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FCX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $19.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James set a $32.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice started coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.12.

Shares of NYSE FCX opened at $35.02 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $51.08 billion, a PE ratio of -389.07 and a beta of 2.27. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1 year low of $4.82 and a 1 year high of $39.10.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The natural resource company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 1.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

