Freicoin Hits Market Cap of $1.10 Million (FRC)

Freicoin (CURRENCY:FRC) traded up 30.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 7th. One Freicoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0193 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Freicoin has traded up 40.3% against the dollar. Freicoin has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and approximately $945.00 worth of Freicoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ixcoin (IXC) traded 32% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Acoin (ACOIN) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000141 BTC.

GlobalToken (GLT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Californium (CF) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zayedcoin (ZYD) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Freicoin Coin Profile

Freicoin (CRYPTO:FRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Freicoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,352,216 coins. The official website for Freicoin is freico.in. Freicoin’s official Twitter account is @Freicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Freicoin’s official message board is freicoinalliance.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “FireRoosterCoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm. The coin was made for the Chinese community and its name is based in the Chinese culture, in which Fire Roosters are Hardworking, resourceful, courageous and talented. “

Freicoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Freicoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Freicoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Freicoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

