Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Frequency Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FREQ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is focused on harnessing the body’s innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. The company’s lead product candidate, FX-322, is in clinical development and is designed to regenerate auditory hair cells to restore hearing function in patients with sensorineural hearing loss. Frequency Therapeutics Inc. is headquartered in Woburn, Mass. “

Get Frequency Therapeutics alerts:

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Frequency Therapeutics from $48.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Frequency Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on Frequency Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating on the stock.

Frequency Therapeutics stock opened at $37.38 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.63. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -53.40 and a beta of 0.69. Frequency Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $14.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.37.

In other news, CEO David L. Lucchino sold 8,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $276,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 328,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,267,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Christopher R. Loose sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $311,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,671.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 189,556 shares of company stock valued at $7,486,750. Insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 42,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $824,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,412,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,263,778 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Frequency Therapeutics by 674.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 400,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,701,000 after purchasing an additional 349,153 shares during the period. Finally, Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Frequency Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $247,000. 57.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Frequency Therapeutics Company Profile

Frequency Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on harnessing the body's innate biology to repair or reverse damage caused by a broad range of degenerative diseases. Its Progenitor Cell Activation approach, uses combinations of small molecules to activate progenitor cells within the body to create functional tissue.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Frequency Therapeutics (FREQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.