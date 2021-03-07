Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) Short Interest Down 27.9% in February

Frontera Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:FECCF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 100,700 shares, a drop of 27.9% from the January 28th total of 139,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

FECCF stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.48. 25,135 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,478. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $5.64. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.53.

Get Frontera Energy alerts:

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Frontera Energy from $4.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday.

About Frontera Energy

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2019, it had total proved plus probable reserves of 157.7 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Pacific Exploration & Production Corporation and changed its name to Frontera Energy Corporation in June 2017.

Featured Article: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.