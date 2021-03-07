Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV) Shares Gap Up to $2,365.00

Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,365 ($30.90), but opened at GBX 2,440 ($31.88). Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) shares last traded at GBX 2,365 ($30.90), with a volume of 25,124 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.77, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 3,007.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,729.19. The firm has a market cap of £917.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.12.

Get Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) alerts:

In related news, insider Jonathan (Jonny) Francis Watts sold 21,758 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,416 ($31.57), for a total value of £525,673.28 ($686,795.51).

About Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) (LON:FDEV)

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for personal computers and videogame consoles in the United Kingdom. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Developments plc (FDEV.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.