FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,143 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of FTI Consulting worth $11,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marathon Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in FTI Consulting in the fourth quarter valued at $48,153,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 33.1% in the third quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,542,000 after purchasing an additional 83,399 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 324,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 6,910 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 26.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 312,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,150,000 after purchasing an additional 65,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shellback Capital LP increased its stake in FTI Consulting by 1.1% in the third quarter. Shellback Capital LP now owns 202,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total transaction of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCN stock opened at $121.36 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.90. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.87 and a 12-month high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.41.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $617.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

FTI Consulting Company Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

