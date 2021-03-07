fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the January 28th total of 20,360,000 shares. Approximately 16.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 22,120,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

FUBO traded down $2.15 on Friday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 19,312,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,419,027. fuboTV has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 2.64.

Get fuboTV alerts:

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The firm had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that fuboTV will post -6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FUBO. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,726,000. Nepsis Inc. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $7,303,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,512,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC acquired a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $3,857,000.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $36.50 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on shares of fuboTV from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for fuboTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for fuboTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.