Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 12.50-12.50 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.55. The company issued revenue guidance of $800-800 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $600.24 million.Fulgent Genetics also updated its FY21 guidance to $12.50 EPS.

FLGT opened at $92.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.92. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $6.70 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $112.69 and its 200-day moving average is $59.55.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $6.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.84. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 35.31%. The business had revenue of $294.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.38 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3417.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FLGT. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $84.83.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 10,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.60, for a total transaction of $550,159.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,521 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,483.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 45.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

