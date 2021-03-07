Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Price Target Raised to $246.50

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $119.70 to $246.50 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Futu from a c rating to a d- rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. 86 Research downgraded Futu from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Futu in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set an overweight rating and a $253.00 price target for the company. Finally, BOCOM International started coverage on Futu in a report on Monday, January 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $223.50.

Get Futu alerts:

FUTU stock opened at $140.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.16 and a beta of 1.76. Futu has a twelve month low of $8.16 and a twelve month high of $204.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $129.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $101,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products.

Read More: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.