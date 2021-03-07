FY2021 EPS Estimates for Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) Lowered by Jefferies Financial Group

Trend Micro Incorporated (OTCMKTS:TMICY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Trend Micro in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Sato now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.01 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Trend Micro’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS.

TMICY has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trend Micro from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of TMICY opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 0.35. Trend Micro has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $64.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.29.

Trend Micro Company Profile

Trend Micro Incorporated develops and sells security-related software for computers and the Internet primarily in Japan. The company offers hybrid cloud security solutions, such workload, container image, file storage, application, cloud network, and cloud conformity security solutions; and network security solutions, including intrusion prevention and threat protection solutions.

