FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) Issued By William Blair

Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) – William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BOX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader forecasts that the software maker will post earnings per share of ($0.07) for the year. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BOX. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. DA Davidson downgraded shares of BOX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of BOX in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of BOX in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.43.

NYSE:BOX opened at $18.56 on Friday. BOX has a 1-year low of $8.64 and a 1-year high of $22.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.30 and a 200 day moving average of $17.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of -41.24 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. BOX had a negative net margin of 9.12% and a negative return on equity of 124.79%. The company had revenue of $198.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BOX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in BOX by 286.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total transaction of $823,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,120,172 shares in the company, valued at $20,499,147.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aaron Levie sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total transaction of $961,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,668,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,289,838.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

