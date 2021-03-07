G4S (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $17.74

G4S plc (OTCMKTS:GFSZY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.74 and traded as low as $16.70. G4S shares last traded at $16.70, with a volume of 6,012 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GFSZY shares. Panmure Gordon cut G4S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut G4S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of G4S in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21.

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

