Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) Short Interest Update

Galileo Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GLEO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a growth of 50.0% from the January 28th total of 3,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $122,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $343,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $976,000. Omni Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Galileo Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,908,000. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Galileo Acquisition by 1,028.7% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 1,116,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017,343 shares in the last quarter. 62.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GLEO opened at $10.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.32. Galileo Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.20 and a 1-year high of $10.55.

About Galileo Acquisition

Galileo Acquisition Corp. does not have signification operations. It focuses on effecting a merger , share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies operating in the consumer, retail, food and beverage, fashion and luxury, specialty industrial, technology, or healthcare sectors, which are headquartered in Western Europe.

