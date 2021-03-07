GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) PT Set at €34.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($40.00) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on G1A. DZ Bank reissued a sell rating on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €27.00 ($31.76) price objective on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €29.75 ($35.00).

ETR:G1A opened at €31.88 ($37.51) on Thursday. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €13.16 ($15.48) and a one year high of €33.70 ($39.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.80, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €29.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is €29.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.35.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Business Area Equipment and Business Area Solutions. The Business Area Equipment segment offers separators, valves, pumps, homogenizers, and refrigeration compressors, as well as process technology solutions for food processing and packaging applications; and dairy equipment, feeding systems, and slurry engineering solutions.

