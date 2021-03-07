Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Acquired by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 11.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,977 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,234 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $5,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GPC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,886,612 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,416,760,000 after buying an additional 1,008,116 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,771,165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $177,878,000 after acquiring an additional 195,329 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,752,954 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $166,073,000 after acquiring an additional 276,729 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,159,919 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $116,491,000 after purchasing an additional 21,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 34.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 995,010 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $94,695,000 after purchasing an additional 254,004 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.87% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GPC. Bank of America lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genuine Parts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.43.

In other news, Director John R. Holder purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.00 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 13,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,907. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:GPC opened at $112.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $101.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.14 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $49.68 and a 52 week high of $113.17.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a positive return on equity of 23.26% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.815 per share. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.54%.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

