Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4,260.79

Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 4,260.79 ($55.67) and traded as high as GBX 5,095 ($66.57). Genus plc (GNS.L) shares last traded at GBX 4,958 ($64.78), with a volume of 92,630 shares traded.

Separately, Liberum Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Genus plc (GNS.L) from GBX 4,490 ($58.66) to GBX 4,760 ($62.19) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Genus plc (GNS.L) alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,029.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 4,260.79. The stock has a market cap of £3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.36.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) per share. This represents a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Genus plc (GNS.L)’s payout ratio is 0.40%.

In related news, insider Iain Ferguson bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,851 ($63.38) per share, with a total value of £24,255 ($31,689.31).

About Genus plc (GNS.L) (LON:GNS)

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

Read More: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for Genus plc (GNS.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus plc (GNS.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.