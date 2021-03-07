George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target Raised to $130.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $129.00 to $130.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on WNGRF. BMO Capital Markets lowered George Weston from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on George Weston from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on George Weston from $126.00 to $122.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $119.75.

WNGRF opened at $78.74 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.57. George Weston has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $78.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.30 and a beta of 0.53.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Limited engages in the food processing and distribution business in Canada and Internationally. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services. It operates retail drug stores under the Shoppers Drug Mart and Shoppers Simply Pharmacy.

