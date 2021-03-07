Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) Short Interest Up 29.8% in February

Getlink SE (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 170,100 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the January 28th total of 131,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 850.5 days.

Getlink stock opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.80. Getlink has a 52 week low of $9.86 and a 52 week high of $17.85.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Thursday, December 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Getlink in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, HSBC cut Getlink from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

Getlink Company Profile

Getlink SE engages in the design, finance, construction, and operation of fixed link infrastructure and transport system, and rail freight activity in France and the United Kingdom. Its Eurotunnel segment operates three tunnels, each approximately 50 kilometers under the English Channel, which run along with the Folkestone terminal in the United Kingdom and the Coquelles terminal in France.

