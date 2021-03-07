Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $21.56

Gibson Energy Inc. (TSE:GEI)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$21.56 and traded as high as C$22.70. Gibson Energy shares last traded at C$22.50, with a volume of 563,647 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GEI shares. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Gibson Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB set a C$24.00 target price on Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on Gibson Energy from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.88.

Get Gibson Energy alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$20.94 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.56. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gibson Energy Company Profile (TSE:GEI)

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

Recommended Story: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Gibson Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibson Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.