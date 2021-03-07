Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:GILT) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,960 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 950 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Gilat Satellite Networks were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $109,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $136,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 135,092 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Gilat Satellite Networks by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 248,973 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 96,543 shares in the last quarter. 31.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet raised Gilat Satellite Networks from a “c-” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

Gilat Satellite Networks stock opened at $11.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $629.85 million, a PE ratio of -162.14 and a beta of 0.63. Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $22.69.

About Gilat Satellite Networks

Gilat Satellite Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite-based broadband communication solutions and services in Latin America, the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Fixed Networks, Mobility Solutions, and Terrestrial Infrastructure Projects.

