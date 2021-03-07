Gilbert & Cook Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROP. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Roper Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth $593,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 7.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 743.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 29,276 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 25,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Argus increased their target price on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.00.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $376.94 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $240.00 and a 12 month high of $455.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $398.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $409.55.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

