Gilbert & Cook Inc. Sells 896 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VCIT. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 154.0% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 185.4% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter.

VCIT stock opened at $93.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.38. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $78.82 and a 1-year high of $97.19.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were issued a $0.163 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

