Gilbert & Cook Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,883 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up 0.6% of Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,652,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $38,741,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 503,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after purchasing an additional 114,066 shares during the period. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust now owns 315,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,889,000 after purchasing an additional 49,302 shares during the period.

Shares of EFV stock opened at $50.42 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.10. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12 month low of $49.15 and a 12 month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

