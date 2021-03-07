Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Glanbia plc (OTCMKTS:GLAPF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 12th, there was short interest totalling 921,600 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the January 28th total of 1,136,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,216.0 days.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Glanbia in a report on Friday, February 26th. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of Glanbia to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glanbia in a research report on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS GLAPF remained flat at $$12.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.21. Glanbia has a 1 year low of $9.30 and a 1 year high of $13.30.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company. It operates through three segments: Glanbia Performance Nutrition, Glanbia Nutritionals, and Glanbia Ireland. The Glanbia Performance Nutrition segment manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, e-Commerce, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.