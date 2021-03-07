Global Endowment Management LP Acquires Shares of 33,753 Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Global Endowment Management LP bought a new stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 33,753 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $7,856,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Alibaba Group by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. HSBC lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $329.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $360.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist lifted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $308.00 to $326.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.55.

Shares of BABA opened at $233.89 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $632.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a twelve month low of $169.95 and a twelve month high of $319.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $256.27 and a 200-day moving average of $268.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. The company had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.39 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $18.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

