Global Endowment Management LP Buys 80,030 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 83.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,030 shares during the quarter. The TJX Companies accounts for about 0.8% of Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $11,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in The TJX Companies by 4.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,535 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,886 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,803,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 9.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,864 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.0% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Partnervest Advisory Services LLC grew its position in The TJX Companies by 10.1% during the third quarter. Partnervest Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,571 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on TJX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on The TJX Companies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut The TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on The TJX Companies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.04.

TJX opened at $62.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.54, a PEG ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $32.72 and a one year high of $71.06.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.12). The TJX Companies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 14.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from The TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.95%.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

