Global Endowment Management LP Purchases New Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Global Endowment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 11,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $520,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $455,000. Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Amica Retiree Medical Trust now owns 5,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Amica Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 25,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $376,000. 89.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NNN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Retail Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.29.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $42.60 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $53.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.36 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 7.03. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.63 and a beta of 0.74.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.32). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 35.97%. Equities research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 75.36%.

In related news, CAO Michelle Lynn Miller sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $39,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,606,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,894,660. 0.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

