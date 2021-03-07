Global Endowment Management LP Sells 49,703 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 97.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 49,703 shares during the quarter. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in Visa were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Visa by 78.6% in the third quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 8,647 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the period. Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 60.6% in the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $3,862,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its stake in shares of Visa by 99.4% in the third quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,357 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Visa by 13.7% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,748 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Visa alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Visa in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Visa from $218.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $222.64.

NYSE V opened at $215.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $220.53. The company has a market capitalization of $420.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $13,210,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total value of $2,350,530.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,350,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Article: What is the significance of the death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.