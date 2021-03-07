Global Endowment Management LP Sells 80 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Global Endowment Management LP lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Global Endowment Management LP’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Destination Wealth Management increased its holdings in The Clorox by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 99,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,060,000 after purchasing an additional 1,934 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Clorox by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in The Clorox by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 14,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 3,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.07, for a total transaction of $673,678.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 16,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,638,547.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,239 shares of company stock valued at $10,221,602 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.83.

Shares of CLX stock opened at $184.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $193.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The Clorox Company has a 12-month low of $156.68 and a 12-month high of $239.87.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

