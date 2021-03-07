Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on GLUU. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Glu Mobile from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $13.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist cut Glu Mobile from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $12.50 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.85.

GLUU opened at $12.51 on Friday. Glu Mobile has a fifty-two week low of $3.98 and a fifty-two week high of $12.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.01. The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 417.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $141.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Glu Mobile will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $2,243,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Glu Mobile by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,724,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,550,000 after buying an additional 168,872 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $170,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter worth about $493,000. Institutional investors own 73.23% of the company’s stock.

Glu Mobile Company Profile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. It publishes titles primarily in four genres, including lifestyle, casual, mid-core, and sports and outdoors. The company's portfolio of compelling games based on its own intellectual property, such as Cooking Dash, Covet Fashion, Deer Hunter, Design Home, Diner DASH Adventures, and QuizUp, as well as games based on or significantly incorporating third party licensed brands, including Kim Kardashian: Hollywood, MLB Tap Sports Baseball, and Restaurant Dash with Gordon Ramsay, as well as Disney Sorcerer's Arena.

